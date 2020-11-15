Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Up 10.4%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) shares shot up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $415.00 and last traded at $415.00. 30 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $376.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.56.

Swiss Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

