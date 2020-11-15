Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to $1.30

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.60 to $1.70 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 88.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the second quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.