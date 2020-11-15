TD Securities Raises ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to $7.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ECN Capital from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ECNCF opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.