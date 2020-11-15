TD Securities Upgrades Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HMCBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $20.85 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.