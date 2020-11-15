Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of several other reports. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of ERIC opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

