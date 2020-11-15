Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Sells $740,576.00 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of THC opened at $31.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 903,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 41,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 108,649 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 278,850 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

