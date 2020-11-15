The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $122.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.11.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $121.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $167.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 82,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 37,383 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.