The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 328,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,704 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $11,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 75.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 80,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 148.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $32.14 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

