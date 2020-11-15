The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) were up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 350,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 677,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Get The ODP alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.25.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,397,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.