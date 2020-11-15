The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) Stock Price Down 2.6%

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) (LON:TPX) fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48). 4,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 27,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 117.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 million and a P/E ratio of -17.94.

In other The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) news, insider Oliver James Rigby bought 2,279 shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,985.49 ($3,900.56).

The Panoply Holdings plc (TPX.L) Company Profile (LON:TPX)

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

