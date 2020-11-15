The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 562.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,721 shares of company stock worth $1,026,040. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.