The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,782,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 54,486 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $54,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 182.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.