The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Down 6.2%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.57. 959,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 208,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded The9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCTY. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The9 during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The9 during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in The9 during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The9 by 1,653.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 152,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services.

