Thomas A. Hassfurther Sells 4,000 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total transaction of $514,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,294 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PKG opened at $129.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $131.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,216,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,107,000 after acquiring an additional 77,964 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 136,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after acquiring an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

