Thomas J. Castle Sells 8,204 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) insider Thomas J. Castle sold 8,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $345,142.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TPI Composites stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 19.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPIC. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.