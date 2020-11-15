Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) and The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Head-To-Head Survey

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) and Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Container Store Group and Tile Shop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Container Store Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tile Shop 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Container Store Group presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.20%. Given The Container Store Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Container Store Group is more favorable than Tile Shop.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of The Container Store Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Tile Shop shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of The Container Store Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of Tile Shop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The Container Store Group has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tile Shop has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Container Store Group and Tile Shop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Container Store Group $915.95 million 0.55 $14.49 million N/A N/A Tile Shop $340.35 million 0.54 -$4.46 million N/A N/A

The Container Store Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tile Shop.

Profitability

This table compares The Container Store Group and Tile Shop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Container Store Group 0.22% 1.26% 0.29% Tile Shop -0.88% -2.16% -0.74%

Summary

The Container Store Group beats Tile Shop on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, such as closets, kitchens, offices, and garages, as well as made-to-measure sliding doors. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 93 stores with an average size of approximately 25,000 square feet in 33 states and the District of Columbia. The company offers its products directly to customers through its website, responsive mobile site, and call center, as well as sells to various retailers and distributors, and on a wholesale basis. The Container Store Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands. The company also manufactures setting and maintenance materials, such as thinset, grout, sealers, and accessories, including installation tools, shower and bath shelves, drains, and similar products under the Superior brand name. As of December 16, 2019, it operated 143 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

