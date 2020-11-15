UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Mediaset from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Get Mediaset alerts:

Shares of Mediaset stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Mediaset has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; content distribution in linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.