Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $262.35 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.15.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

