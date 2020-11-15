UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. UMB Financial reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

UMB Financial stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $70.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock worth $648,916. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

