Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Trading Up 8%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY)’s stock price was up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $95.00. Approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.93.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.37.

About Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

