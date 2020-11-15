V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) EVP Sells $2,129,797.55 in Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.71. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 174.8% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 70,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in V.F. by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 raised their price target on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

