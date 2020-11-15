Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,312,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,607,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.