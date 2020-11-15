Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIGI. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,494,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,089.7% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 242,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 231,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,359,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,345,000 after purchasing an additional 135,988 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $77.80 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58.

