Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after buying an additional 439,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,624,000 after buying an additional 81,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,866,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after buying an additional 756,410 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,255,000 after buying an additional 97,766 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $206.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.77.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

