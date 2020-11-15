Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 13,779 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 13,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $470,552.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 5,565 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $183,978.90.

On Friday, November 6th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,738 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $90,709.94.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,208 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $73,173.12.

On Monday, October 26th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 7,158 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $238,361.40.

On Monday, October 19th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 3,739 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $124,994.77.

On Friday, October 16th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 7,697 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total value of $258,388.29.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 4,859 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $160,784.31.

On Monday, October 12th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 353 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $11,687.83.

On Thursday, October 8th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 16,276 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $544,757.72.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 15,980 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $531,494.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $33.07 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 344,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 177,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 130,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 576.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 42,884 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

