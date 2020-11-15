Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47.

About Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services. The company offers life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It also provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own-damage, aircraft own-damage insurance, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own-damage insurance.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.