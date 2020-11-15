WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 151 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Seagen were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Seagen by 255.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 851.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Seagen by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,932 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 31,044 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $175.91 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.84 and a 200-day moving average of $168.47.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,916.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 27,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total transaction of $4,280,080.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,506 shares of company stock valued at $28,551,162 in the last three months. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.24.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

