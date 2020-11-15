Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $1,096,320.20 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $121.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.74 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Waste Management by 81.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 184.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,626,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,762 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $111,566,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 49.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,680,000 after acquiring an additional 736,420 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

