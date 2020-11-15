Wayne D. Mueller Sells 29,948 Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Stock

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $622,618.92.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.89. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

