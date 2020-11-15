Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.00. 534,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,187,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,086 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,472.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,064,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,163 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,572,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after acquiring an additional 725,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

