Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 835,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,567 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.11% of Primerica worth $94,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Primerica by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Primerica by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Primerica by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $252,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $381,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,773.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.39. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

