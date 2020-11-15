Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $78.60 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,426,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,792 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Welltower worth $78,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 85.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,412,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,442,000 after acquiring an additional 355,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 52.3% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 41.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,987,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,665,000 after acquiring an additional 875,382 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

NYSE WELL opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $89.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.