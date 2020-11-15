Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,959,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.35% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $91,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,593 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,278. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,639 shares of company stock worth $18,472,145 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

