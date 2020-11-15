Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,211 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.58% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $95,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6,791.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 321,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,546,000 after purchasing an additional 316,408 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 300,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 512,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $85.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

