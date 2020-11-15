Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 544,933 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544,933 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.32% of Prudential Financial worth $80,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 954.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.80.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

