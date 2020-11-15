WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. WestRock reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 880.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,309,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,533,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. WestRock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.