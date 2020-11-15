Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Trading Up 5%

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) shares were up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.14. Approximately 4,065,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 5,214,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

