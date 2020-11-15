William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 117,070 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,193 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,070 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Boston Private Financial worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 91,438 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPFH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

