William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 275,858 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,858 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,072,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,891,000 after buying an additional 1,110,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,883,000 after buying an additional 484,524 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 528,876 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after buying an additional 645,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1,455,484.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 3,391,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHO opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,988 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.