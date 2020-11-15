William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 53,882 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 643,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,882 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 755.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,079 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,845,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $21,511,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,648,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.62. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 16,696 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $211,037.44. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 15,315 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $181,635.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,046 shares in the company, valued at $759,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,547 shares of company stock worth $489,893. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.