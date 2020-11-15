William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 27,957 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,957 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Renasant worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Renasant by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Renasant by 18.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Renasant by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.