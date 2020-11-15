William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 29,408 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,408 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SASR opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

