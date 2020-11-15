William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 9,790 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Semtech worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Semtech by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 95,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.98.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.81 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.79.

In other Semtech news, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $166,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,514,785. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.