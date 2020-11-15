William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $2,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $191.02 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.32.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

CASY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $195.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

