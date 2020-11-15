William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $7.11 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of FMC worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $108.60 on Friday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $115.90. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

