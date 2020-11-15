William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.04 Million Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,048 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of F.N.B. worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $889,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.30. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

