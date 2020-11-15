William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of J & J Snack Foods worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $161.29 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $189.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 169.78 and a beta of 0.55.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

