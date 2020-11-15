William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of First American Financial worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in First American Financial by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.