William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,910 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Federal Signal by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Federal Signal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of FSS opened at $32.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

