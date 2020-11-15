William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 262,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

